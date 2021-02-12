Advertisement

COVID-19: State deaths continue to climb due to pandemic

Here are the latest state COVID-19 updates.
This map was updated on February 2nd(NCDHHS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus continues to go up in North Carolina, while the number of people in the hospital drops again.

New figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services show another 82 people have died from the virus, putting the total now at 10,376.

Hospitalizations continue to drop from a record high one month ago. That now stands at 2,151.

Total confirmed cases now stand at 814,594, an increase of 4,128 from Thursday

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Beaufort County4,09879
Bertie County1,58739
Carteret County4,15641
Craven County7,804111
Duplin County5,491121
Greene County2,08244
Hyde County6318
Jones County68426
Lenoir County5,129105
Martin County1,96838
Onslow County14,091125
Pamlico County8689
Pitt County16,52772
Tyrrell County2896
Washington County89625

