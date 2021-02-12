COVID-19: State deaths continue to climb due to pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus continues to go up in North Carolina, while the number of people in the hospital drops again.

New figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services show another 82 people have died from the virus, putting the total now at 10,376.

Hospitalizations continue to drop from a record high one month ago. That now stands at 2,151.

Total confirmed cases now stand at 814,594, an increase of 4,128 from Thursday