Bridgeton Police involved in car chase Wednesday morning ending with drug arrests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bridgeton Police officers were involved in a car chase Wednesday morning that ended with the arrest of two men facing drug charges.

The Bridgeton police officer said he attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of NC 55 and Blueberry Lane.

He said the Cadillac driver refused to stop and sped off, driving east on NC 55, then turning onto Half Moon Road.

The chase continued until the vehicle served off the road and between two houses. As the second Bridgeton officer arrived, the driver jumped from the car and ran behind the houses.

They say one officer chased the driver, and the second arrested the passenger. Then, after a foot chase and a struggle, officers arrested the driver.

Craven County Deputies arrived on the scene and assisted Bridgeton police. They say they found drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver of the speeding car was Brandon Manning from Piney Neck Road in Vanceboro. The Passenger was Clayton James Wright of River Road. Manning faces charges of speeding to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. Wright is charged with maintaining a vehicle for possession of a controlled substance.

Manning was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $30,000.00. Wright, who has several other methamphetamine charges pending and was out on bond, was placed under a $300,000.00 bond.

Law Enforcement officers say more related charges could follow.

