Belhaven native chosen by Cooper to lead state commerce department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Belhaven native has been selected by Governor Roy Cooper to be the state’s commerce secretary.

The state says that Machelle Sanders, who is currently the secretary for the administration department, was chosen to replace Tony Copeland who stepped down at the end of January.

“Machelle has been an outstanding leader in this administration, and I am grateful that she is willing to take on this new role and continue to serve our great state,” said Gov. Cooper in a press release.

Sanders has served as the state administration secretary since January of 2017.

The state says Sanders brings strong business experience in both management and leadership to the commerce department.

“I am humbled and excited about leading the NC Department of Commerce at this critical time in our state’s history. In this role, I plan to execute on a bold vision for economic restoration and progress for our state and its people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sec. Sanders in a press release.

Sanders is a graduate of North Carolina State University, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Health Administration from Pfeiffer University.

