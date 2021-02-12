Ayden Walgreens got first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Walgreens stores across the country have been distributing COVID-19 vaccines and now, the Walgreens in Ayden is joining in.

The Ayden Walgreens located at 140 NC 102 W, received itsprotected first shipment of 100 doses Friday.

Town of Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp told WITN that the Walgreens will be vaccinating 60 people Friday and 40 people on Saturday in 15 minute intervals so the store is able to maintain capacity.

Hattie Barrett was one of the recipients to get the vaccine Friday and said she jumped at the chance to get her shot.

“I think it’s very important. There’s COVID out here and there’s a lot of mess out here. So I want to be protected. I don’t wanna be out here without a mask, I wear my mask everywhere I go.”

Mayor Tripp said vaccination is going to be the key to defeating this virus and the town is thrilled to finally have the opportunity to distribute it to its eligible residents.

“We are very excited to have the vaccine in our community and it be accessible to people who might have difficulty in transportation. Plus going to a pharmacy that people are familiar with.”

Walgreens was chosen by the CDC and the United States Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited amount of vaccines across 17 states.

Walgreens began administering the first 31,200 doses at 313 Walgreens stores in North Carolina Friday.

Those states and jurisdictions include: Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccination can be made on the Walgreens App or on their website.

According to an email sent from Walgreens to the town of Ayden, appointments began on Friday 2/12 and go into Saturday and Sunday for some stores.

The Ayden Walgreens said all 100 appointments have been filled for this weekend and you won’t be able to make an appointment for the next weekend until Monday.

Walgreens says that appointments are available at the Walgreens in Ayden, 2 Winterville locations and 4 Greenville locations.

As of Thursday, Feb. 11, Walgreens says they have administered around 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities, which include nursing and assisted living facilities, and other vulnerable populations identified as part of state.

