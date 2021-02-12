ARRRRGH! PirateFest canceled again for Uptown Greenville
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the second year in a row, PirateFest will be canceled for Uptown Greenville.
The festival had been planned for April 9th and 10th.
Festival organizers said as the state still remains under COVID-19 restrictions, the safety of citizens, vendors, and entertainers are the priority.
PirateFest plans to reboot the festival for April 8th and 9th, 2022.
