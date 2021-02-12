ARRRRGH! PirateFest canceled again for Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the second year in a row, PirateFest will be canceled for Uptown Greenville.

The festival had been planned for April 9th and 10th.

Festival organizers said as the state still remains under COVID-19 restrictions, the safety of citizens, vendors, and entertainers are the priority.

PirateFest plans to reboot the festival for April 8th and 9th, 2022.

“PirateFest is Greenville’s signature community festival. We will work to create culture in the heart of Greenville once again. We are heartbroken, but recognize the threat COVID-19 poses to community events.”

