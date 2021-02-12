Advertisement

1 in 37 North Carolina vaccine recipients live out of state

(Dakota news now)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services says nearly 3% of people who have received first doses in the state are nonresidents.

Data from the department shows more than 27,000 people living out of state have received first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

Residents of South Carolina have hopped across the state border due to frustrations over their home state’s appointment booking process.

More than 1 million people have been vaccinated in North Carolina since the distribution efforts began in November.

People who are at least 65 years old are presently eligible to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill into law
Brittany Samone Smith
Sheriff’s office confirms body found in suitcase near Neuse River is missing, pregnant Wake County woman
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
car crash
Cape Carteret woman killed in Duplin County crash
Kinston man killed in dirt bike crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone
Name a sea turtle after your loved one
Name a sea turtle after your loved one
Teachers encourage reading in an effort to prevent students from losing critical reading skills
Teachers work to keep students from losing reading gains during pandemic
The definition of impeachment is broken down.
What is impeachment?
Come out of your shell with Valentine's Day unique gift-giving
Valentine’s Day “Adopt a Turtle” gift-giving that gives back to the community