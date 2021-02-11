Weather causes delays of greenway expansion in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The rain and snow this winter have caused construction delays on the South Tar River Greenway extension project.

The current phase of the greenway extension project covers eight-tenths of a mile stretching from west of Greene Street to Nash Street.

Recent rain and snow have caused the Tar River to flood keeping crews from getting to their equipment to continue construction.

The $3.5 million project was scheduled to be done by this March, but now officials believe the work will take until summer.

