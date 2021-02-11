Advertisement

United States Attorney Robert Higdon, Jr. resigns

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.
United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.(WECT)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In response to President Biden’s request that all Presidentially appointed United States Attorneys step down, United States Attorney Robert Higdon, Jr., submitted his letter of resignation to the President on Thursday.

Higdon expressed his honor to serve as an United States Attorney. He said he’s grateful for the opportunity given to him from former President Donald Trump and the support of Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of this District.

Mr. Higdon said, “I leave office with deep respect for the outstanding men and women who serve the United States Department of Justice in the Eastern District as prosecutors and as members of the support staff. They are dedicated to the safety and security of our citizens, and their tireless work has made communities all across our state safer and more secure.”

Higdon’s resignation takes effect at midnight on February 28, 2021.

