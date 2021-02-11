Advertisement

Trust buys Virginia land to honor Black Civil War soldiers

Trust buys land near Richmond to honor Black soldiers
(Library of Congress)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW MARKET HEIGHTS, V.A. (AP) - nonprofit organization that preserves U.S. battlegrounds paid $260,000 to purchase land in Virginia, where Black soldiers fought in the Civil War.

American Battlefield Trust, based in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday that the money will help preserve New Market Heights, which is just outside of Richmond. The trust assembled the funds through donations and a matching grant from the state.

Completion of the latest project was made possible by donations from trust members, private donors, and a matching grant awarded by the Commonwealth’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund. The Department of Historic Resources administers the fund, the news release said. The grants have helped protect 9,598 acres.

The battle on Sept. 29, 1864, was key to securing a Union position and eventually helped lead to the Confederate surrender of their capital.

That day, 14 soldiers of the U.S. Colored Troops earned the Medal of Honor, more than half the number of Black soldiers who were honored for their valor during the entire war.

The American Battlefield Trust has saved more than 53,000 acres in 24 states.

