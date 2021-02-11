Sheriff’s office confirms body found in suitcase near Neuse River is that of missing, pregnant Wake County woman Brittany Smith

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) -The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the body stuffed in a suitcase near the shoreline of the Neuse River in Raleigh is that of 28-year-old Brittany Smith.

Smith, who was pregnant, was reported missing over the weekend.

The find, in the 5400 block of Allen Drive, which is off of U.S. Highway 64 Business, drew a large police presence. Wake County sheriff’s deputies and Raleigh police officers responded.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office also announced they have arrested a couple believed to be responsible for the murder of Smith.

Investigators arrested Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh. Johnson and Trevathan are charged with murder, murder of an unborn child and concealment of body.

Both subjects will be processed into the Wake County Detention Center, as they await first court appearances.

Wake investigators continue to follow leads in the case.

