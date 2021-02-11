Pollocksville woman celebrates 103rd birthday

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A special parade was held Wednesday for a Pollocksville woman celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Dozens of cars with decorations drove by Maebelle Vaughn’s house and beeped their horns to honor her.

Vaughn says she was very excited about the celebration even though she normally just celebrates with her friends and family inside her home.

Vaughn says, “I was surprised in the first place. This is something different and this is my first celebration of this kind. We usually are inside, eat and do those type things but it’s different. And I’m enjoying it.”

She tells us she has had many jobs over her lifetime from working in the tobacco fields to teaching for over 30 years.

The birthday parade, which included law enforcement, EMS and first responders, and community members, was organized by Vaughn’s sorority sisters at Delta Sigma Theta.

