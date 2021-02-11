Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Cloudy skies with rain likely tonight

Rain will persist through Friday morning
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday & Friday

An area of low pressure will approach from the west on Thursday bringing thickening clouds throughout the day. Rain will overspread the area from the northwest late Thursday into the evening. Highs Thursday afternoon will range from near 50 north inland areas to mid 50s on the coast with dropping temperatures in the evening. Rain will be likely Thursday night through late morning Friday with most areas receiving about 1/2″ of rainfall. The storm will move out to sea Friday afternoon with lingering clouds. Colder air will move in on Friday with afternoon highs cresting in the chilly mid 40s. North winds at 7-15 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

Saturday & Sunday

Another storm will track just south of the area Saturday, bringing another round of rain with it. Rain will likely move in mid morning Saturday and exit by late evening. Another 1″ (give or take) of rain is looking likely for most areas. Temps will stay chilly on Saturday with the highs again only reaching the mid 40s. Valentine’s Day is trending dry with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

