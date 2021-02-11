North Carolina House passes ‘back to classroom’ bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state House today passed a bill that would require school systems to offer in-person instruction.

By a 74-44 vote, Senate Bill 37 would allow students to continue remote learning if they choose.

School systems have had a mix of in-person and virtual learning for nearly a year due to the pandemic.

“Currently our students are subject to shifting executive orders and mixed messages from the administration which have created confusion and led to local delays, making it very difficult for parents to plan for their jobs and their child’s education.”

The GOP-backed bill passed the state Senate on Tuesday by a 29-15 vote. It now goes back to the Senate for a final vote because the House made some changes in the original proposal.

Gov. Roy Cooper could veto the legislation when it lands on his desk. As Republicans no longer hold supermajorities in the General Assembly, some Democrats would need to vote with them on any veto-override.

Last week, Cooper urged school districts to offer in-person instruction as an option to parents.

