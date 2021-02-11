Advertisement

North Carolina House passes ‘back to classroom’ bill

An in-person class in Lenoir County
An in-person class in Lenoir County
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state House today passed a bill that would require school systems to offer in-person instruction.

By a 74-44 vote, Senate Bill 37 would allow students to continue remote learning if they choose.

School systems have had a mix of in-person and virtual learning for nearly a year due to the pandemic.

The GOP-backed bill passed the state Senate on Tuesday by a 29-15 vote. It now goes back to the Senate for a final vote because the House made some changes in the original proposal.

Gov. Roy Cooper could veto the legislation when it lands on his desk. As Republicans no longer hold supermajorities in the General Assembly, some Democrats would need to vote with them on any veto-override.

Last week, Cooper urged school districts to offer in-person instruction as an option to parents.

