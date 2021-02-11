New Hanover County health director fired in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple news agencies are reporting the firing of the New Hanover County health director, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as county leaders say they wanted him out before the pandemic began.

New Hanover County Health Director Phillip Tarte was fired due to “unresolved patterns of leadership and performance failures” and was “derelict in his duties” as one of the county’s top health officials, according to a separation letter obtained by WITN sister station WECT.

In the letter, dated Jan. 27, Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko outlines the issues that had been ongoing with the former health director since at least 2019.

Several examples are listed, including periods of absence during the workday, missing meetings or being late to them, and the inability to administer the vaccine process.

In November of 2019, a pre-dismissal hearing was held, and Tarte was given the opportunity to correct ‘performance deficiencies,’ according to the letter.

In March of 2020, when the pandemic began, Assistant County Manager Kathy Stoute scheduled a pre-dismissal hearing with Tarte. According to County Manager Chris Coudriet, they canceled the hearing to focus on the pandemic.

“As a result of your lack of attention, preparedness, and responsiveness, I had to assemble a team to develop the necessary plans for preparedness. Based on what our community was facing with the pandemic at that time, I instructed Ms. Stoute to cancel the second pre-dismissal hearing. We simply could not lose our public health focus by shifting attention to the performance deficiencies of the public health director while in the midst of the pandemic,” Coudriet wrote.

In August of 2020, another pre-dismissal hearing was held and the county manager significantly reduced Tarte’s salary.

During that hearing, Tarte stated that he was aware of his’ failures in performance’ and he was the ‘best health director in North Carolina.’

Fayko disagreed, saying, “While you might believe you are the best health director in North Carolina, measurements use by New Hanover County to evaluate your performance have proven you are not capable of performing the duties of the position as expected.”

The health and human services director said the New Hanover County Public Health team would continue to lead the community toward better health and wellness and praised the team’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to records, before going to New Hanover County, Tarte served as Union County Health Director with a $108,311 salary.

David Howard is currently listed as New Hanover County Interim Health Director on the department’s website.

