Nearly two-thirds of North Carolina residents support legalizing marijuana

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new Elon University poll has found growing support among North Carolina residents for legalizing marijuana for both recreational and medical use.

Nearly two-thirds of the state’s adults say they “do not believe marijuana use is morally wrong and support reducing penalties for marijuana.” Residents also noted the legalization would help boost the state’s economy.

Elon University Marijuana Legalization Poll (Elon University)

A similar poll conducted in 2017 reported 50.5% of adults were opposed to recreational marijuana legalization. This year’s poll found that number was down to 34%.

“Opposition to recreational marijuana legalization fell substantially over the last three years. I suspect this is due in large part to the wave of states that have passed legalization measures. Medical marijuana legalization remains broadly supported in every demographic group we examined.”

A majority, 67%, of residents say they support reducing penalties for marijuana possession. This would include changing possession charges from a criminal offense to a civil offense.

The poll also found 64% of residents believe marijuana legalization would help the economy, while 16% say it would hurt the economy.

In addition, 45% of residents say crime would decrease as a result of legalization, and a majority, 48%, say they are unsure about how legalization would impact motor vehicle accidents.

The university surveyed 1,455 adult residents across the state between Jan. 29-31 using an online opt-in sample marketplace. The survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

For Elon's full poll, click here.

