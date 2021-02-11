Massive pileup involves 100 vehicles on Texas interstate
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A massive pileup involving reportedly more than 100 vehicles happened Thursday in Fort Worth.
The crash shut down Interstate 35W, and Fort Worth Fire Department referred to it as a “mass casualty incident.” The department said on Twitter that multiple people were trapped.
Rescue efforts are underway, according to local reports.
Slippery roads from ice and winter weather likely played a role in the crashes.
