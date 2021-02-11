Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Clouds Thursday to rain Thursday night

Rain will persist through Friday morning
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Thursday & Friday

An area of low pressure will approach from the west on Thursday bringing thickening clouds throughout the day. After a few sunrise coastal showers, rain should stay out of the forecast until after sunset. Highs Thursday afternoon will again run in the mid 50s with dropping temperatures in the evening. Rain will be likely Thursday night through late morning Friday with most areas receiving about 1/2″ of rainfall. The storm will move out to sea Friday afternoon with lingering clouds, but rain free from midday through Friday night. Colder air will move in on Friday with afternoon highs cresting in the chilly mid 40s. North winds at 7-15 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

Saturday & Sunday

Another storm will track just south of the area Saturday, bringing another round of rain with it. Rain will likely move in mid morning Saturday and exit by late evening. Another 1″ (give or take) of rain is looking likely for most areas. Temps will stay chilly on Saturday with the highs again only reaching the mid 40s. Valentine’s Day is trending dry with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

