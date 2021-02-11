Advertisement

Deputies find drugs, $20,000 in cash, & guns after Pitt Co. raid

(L-R) Bowles, Mitchell, Taft
(L-R) Bowles, Mitchell, Taft(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and guns after a raid at a Pitt County home on Wednesday.

Three people are facing charges after the raid on Slauter Street, which is in the Old River Road area outside of Greenville.

Mary Mitchell, 73, was charged with level II trafficking in cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and gambling. She was released on a $250,000 bond.

LeJason Bowles, 32, was charged with level II trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Joel Taft, 32, was charged with level I trafficking in cocaine and was being held on a $250,000 bond.

Deputies say they found 10-1/2 ounces of cocaine, about a pound of pot, four handguns, and more than $20,000 in cash.

Drugs, cash, & guns were found in the Wednesday raid.
Drugs, cash, & guns were found in the Wednesday raid.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill into law
Brittany Samone Smith
Sheriff’s office confirms body found in suitcase near Neuse River is missing, pregnant Wake County woman
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
car crash
Cape Carteret woman killed in Duplin County crash
Kinston man killed in dirt bike crash

Latest News

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.
United States Attorney Robert Higdon, Jr. resigns
Congressman Murphy reintroduces legislation to treat veterans with TBI and PTSD
Congressman Murphy reintroduces legislation to treat veterans with TBI and PTSD
An in-person class in Lenoir County
North Carolina House passes ‘back to classroom’ bill
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Cloudy skies with rain likely tonight