Deputies find drugs, $20,000 in cash, & guns after Pitt Co. raid

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and guns after a raid at a Pitt County home on Wednesday.

Three people are facing charges after the raid on Slauter Street, which is in the Old River Road area outside of Greenville.

Mary Mitchell, 73, was charged with level II trafficking in cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and gambling. She was released on a $250,000 bond.

LeJason Bowles, 32, was charged with level II trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Joel Taft, 32, was charged with level I trafficking in cocaine and was being held on a $250,000 bond.

Deputies say they found 10-1/2 ounces of cocaine, about a pound of pot, four handguns, and more than $20,000 in cash.

Drugs, cash, & guns were found in the Wednesday raid. (Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

