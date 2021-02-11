Craven County man faces drug charges following citizen complaints

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man faces drug charges after the sheriff’s office opened an investigation following multiple citizen complaints.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau joined North Carolina Wildlife Officers in an investigation following citizen complaints regarding drug activity and wildlife violations against Michael Stevenson, 39, of Ipock Loop Road in Cove City.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, deputies seized heroin, meth and several firearms.

Stevenson faces three counts of firearm by felon, possession of heroin and meth, as well as several wildlife violations. He was also served with outstanding warrants for assault on the elderly and communicating threats.

Stevenson is being held at the Craven County Detention Facility under a $135,000 secured bond.

