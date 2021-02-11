Congressman Murphy reintroduces legislation to treat veterans with TBI and PTSD

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Vice Chair of the Republican Doctors Caucus Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) reintroduced the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Act on Thursday.

According to Murphy, the bill is his first piece of legislation introduced in the 117th Congress.

The bill would direct the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to create a pilot program for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) to treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Murphy, who was appointed to the House Veterans Affairs Committee last week, originally introduced the measure in the last Congress.

While serving in the North Carolina State Assembly, Murphy sponsored legislation providing HBOT for veterans in North Carolina that was subsequently passed.

The Third Congressional District of North Carolina is home to 89,000 veterans, the sixth most in the U.S., according to Murphy’s media release.

The release referred to a 2015 study that found as many as 500,000 veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan have been diagnosed with PTSD – a number that has grown since the study was conducted. The research also suggests that TBI and PTSD are linked to an increased risk for suicide.

An average of 17.6 veterans per day take their own lives according to the 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.

Congressman Murphy said, “I worked on this issue in the North Carolina General Assembly and now want to take those efforts nationwide. According to the VA, veterans are 50 percent more likely to die by suicide compared to average adults. Sadly, we lose more than 17 veterans a day in this nation to suicide. Our veterans who have bravely seen combat overseas fighting to preserve our freedom deserve better.”

HBOT is conducted by placing an individual in a pressurized tank and pumping in a large amount of pure oxygen. By delivering more oxygen to the patient’s lungs, their blood can carry more oxygen to help heal cells in their body, including in the brain. Some people believe HBOT is a viable treatment option for TBI and PTSD.

“As a new member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, I wanted my first piece of legislation in the new term to help the men and women in our country who have so bravely defended our freedom, particularly the veterans in my district who suffer from TBI and PTSD,” Murphy said.

He added that more research still needs to be done to determine HBOT’s overall effectiveness in treating TBI and PTSD, not just the symptoms. But Murphy said he’s found the proposed treatment has helped many veterans get their lives back on track.

“We need to fight for a cure. People who suffer from TBI and PTSD respond differently to different treatments. While HBOT may not help one patient, it could save another’s life. It is my hope that we can expand HBOT for veterans so they can have a larger variety of treatment options at their disposal. My legislation would be a first step in doing exactly that,” concluded Murphy.

The text of the bill can be found here.

