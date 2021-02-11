Businesses seeing an uptick in sales the week before Valentine’s Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and many are out searching for the perfect gift.

“Thank goodness we have been really steady and we’re really grateful for that!” said Jan’s Hallmark and Jenna’s Just in Boutique’s, Jenna Gifford.

Many give cards or sweet treats, while others prefer surprising their loved ones with freshly cut flowers.

“This year is trending to be a little bit busier than normal,” said the Owner of Tildy Floral Designs, Rachel Fortune.

No matter what kind of gift you get your Valentine, your not only bringing them joy but helping out businesses that have lost a lot through this past year, like Paul Dixon and many others who missed out on a month and a half of business at the start of the pandemic.

“I’d sit in here, in the store, in the dark because I couldn’t afford to do anything,” said Dixon, of Jan’s Hallmark.

While the pandemic has brought heartache, this Valentine’s Day Gifford encourages people to show some love.

“Just give someone special something special, to let them know we appreciate them during such hard times.”

And if you can’t be with your loved one, you can always send something their way.

“Sending a little something you know; they’ve wanted to do that and they were able to do that with flowers,” said Fortune.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.