Advertisement

Businesses seeing an uptick in sales the week before Valentine’s Day

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and many are out searching for the perfect gift.

“Thank goodness we have been really steady and we’re really grateful for that!” said Jan’s Hallmark and Jenna’s Just in Boutique’s, Jenna Gifford.

Many give cards or sweet treats, while others prefer surprising their loved ones with freshly cut flowers.

“This year is trending to be a little bit busier than normal,” said the Owner of Tildy Floral Designs, Rachel Fortune.

No matter what kind of gift you get your Valentine, your not only bringing them joy but helping out businesses that have lost a lot through this past year, like Paul Dixon and many others who missed out on a month and a half of business at the start of the pandemic.

“I’d sit in here, in the store, in the dark because I couldn’t afford to do anything,” said Dixon, of Jan’s Hallmark.

While the pandemic has brought heartache, this Valentine’s Day Gifford encourages people to show some love.

“Just give someone special something special, to let them know we appreciate them during such hard times.”

And if you can’t be with your loved one, you can always send something their way.

“Sending a little something you know; they’ve wanted to do that and they were able to do that with flowers,” said Fortune.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill into law
crime scene
Sheriff: Woman’s body found in suitcase alongside river
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Onslow County reports five more deaths
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

New Hanover County health director fired in midst of COVID-19 pandemic
New Hanover County Health Director fired in midst of COVID-19 pandemic
Trust buys land near Richmond to honor Black soldiers
Trust buys Virginia land to honor Black Civil War soldiers
COOPER: Educators & school workers can get vaccine starting February 24th
COOPER: Educators & school workers can get vaccine starting February 24th
COOPER: Educators & school workers can get vaccine starting February 24th
Trent Woods home heavily damaged in fire
Trent Woods home heavily damaged in fire