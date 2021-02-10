Advertisement

Vidant Health easing visitor restrictions

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says it is easing visitor restrictions at its hospitals as community spreads have decreased.

Vidant says effective tomorrow at 7:00 a.m., the hospital system will allow one healthy adult visitor during specified times. That visitor must be screened and wear a mask at all times.

Exceptions include Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and clinics that still prohibit visitors, and Vidant North Hospital and clinics which will allow one visitor from 7am-9pm starting next Tuesday.

In addition to the decrease of community spread, the hospital system says vaccinations of both hospital employees and community members have prompted this change.

Vidant visitor guidelines
Vidant visitor guidelines(Vidant Health)

