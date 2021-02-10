Advertisement

UNC Chapel Hill celebration delays students’ return to on-campus classes

Courtesy Morgan Plrozzi and The Daily Tar Heel
Courtesy Morgan Plrozzi and The Daily Tar Heel(Morgan Plrozzi and The Daily Tar Heel)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, leaders say faculty members can teach remotely until Feb. 17, about a week later than initially planned.

The message comes after students took part in a crowded and mostly maskless celebration of the men’s basketball team’s victory over Duke University on Saturday. The school said there have been hundreds of complaints after Tar Heel fans swarmed and packed Franklin Street Saturday night following a win over Duke.

Few people were seen wearing masks and no social distancing was followed when fans flooded Franklin Street and set a bonfire for about an hour Saturday night.

The students celebrated the 91-87 victory during the COVID-19 pandemic and as variants of the virus spread across the country.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Robert Blouin wrote that students that violated the school’s COVID-19 Community Standards face disciplinary action.

