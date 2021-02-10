Advertisement

Trent Woods home heavily damaged in fire

Firefighters get a handle on a house fire in Trent Woods.
Firefighters get a handle on a house fire in Trent Woods.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST
Trent Woods, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators are working to figure out what caused a Trent Woods house fire Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a home on Windsor Drive around noon.

Officials say the blaze started in the garage and heavily damaged the home.

One person was home at the time of the blaze, officials tell us.

Officials say there were no injuries.

