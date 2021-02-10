Trent Woods home heavily damaged in fire

Trent Woods, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators are working to figure out what caused a Trent Woods house fire Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a home on Windsor Drive around noon.

Officials say the blaze started in the garage and heavily damaged the home.

One person was home at the time of the blaze, officials tell us.

Officials say there were no injuries.

