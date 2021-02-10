Teacher of the Week: Cristy Gaskins from Greene County Middle School

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 10 is Cristy Gaskins from Greene County Middle School.

Gaskins is a sixth grade ELA teacher. She grew up in Ayden and currently lives in between Ayden and Grifton with her husband of 17 years and two sons, Hunter and Jackson.

Gaskins’ journey to teaching wasn’t a straight path. She first tried to pursue a degree in the medical field at Pitt Community College. After a few years, she says she realized she wouldn’t be happy doing that, so she pursued her true calling of teaching at ECU.

Gaskins spent 14 years at Grifton School teaching 3rd, 4th and 5th grades and has been a Greene County ram for the last three years.

The person who nominated Mrs. Gaskins wrote, “I would like to nominate Mrs. Cristy Gaskins for WITN’s Teacher of the Week.

We have been doing both face-to-face instruction and virtual instruction since school started in August. All of our teachers are currently teaching face-to-face classes during the day and then teaching virtual classes after the students leave the building.

While everyone at our school has been going above and beyond all year, two teachers took it a step further. During a remote learning day, two of our 6th grade teachers hand delivered awards for our first grading period to all of their virtual students. This required them to look up the address of all of their virtual students learning from home and then driving all over Greene County to personally deliver the rewards.

This action really addressed an issue I think everyone is facing during virtual instruction, and that is relationship building. To these students, teachers have been a small window during Zoom meetings, an email, or a short Remind 101 message all year. This action allowed the students the opportunity to meet their teachers (masks were still worn) and it showed them that their teachers cared about them.

It is because of this and numerous other actions done during these difficult times that I would like to nominate Mrs. Cristy Gaskins from Greene County Middle School for WITN Teacher of the Week.”

Congratulations Mrs.Gaskins!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.