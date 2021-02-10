Advertisement

Syracuse sweeps season series with NC State, 77-68

North Carolina State's D.J. Funderburk (0) is called for the foul after running into Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alan Griffin scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers, Buddy Boeheim added 16 points and three 3s, and Syracuse beat North Carolina State 77-68 on Tuesday night to sweep the season series.

Griffin and Robert Braswell made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to help Syracuse take the first double-digit lead of the game at 65-55 with 8:16 left. N.C. State pulled within 67-64, but Boeheim started an 8-0 run to keep Syracuse in front by double digits the rest of the way.

Quincy Guerrier had 14 points and seven rebounds for Syracuse (11-6, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which forced 20 turnovers for the second straight game. Griffin also had three steals as the Orange collected 11 — after posting a season-high 13 in a loss to Clemson on Saturday.

The teams were meeting for the second time in less than 10 days. Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak in the series on Jan. 31 with a 76-73 victory.

Thomas Allen led NC State (8-8, 4-7) with 17 points. DJ Funderburk added 14 points and Jericole Hellems had 11.

NC State shot 52.4% in the first half (11 of 21), but turned it over 13 times and trailed 34-33 at the break. The Wolfpack finished 20 of 45 from the field after shooting just 37.5% in the second half.

Syracuse is scheduled to host Boston College on Saturday when N.C. State will attempt to hand Duke its fourth-straight loss.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

