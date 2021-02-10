State Senate approves bill requiring school districts offer in-person learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Senate approved a bill Tuesday requiring school districts offer an in-person option for learning.

The vote was 29-15, with the House taking up the bill next where leaders say it faces opposition from many Democrats, including Governor Roy Cooper.

The governor has raised concerns about the bill being voted on this week for allowing school districts the choice of going back either under Plan A or B regardless of grade level. He has not said if he would veto it.

Democratic lawmakers say they’ve pushed for a delayed implementation and other changes to the bill that Republicans have dismissed.

Teacher advocates say they worry about reopening safety since North Carolina is not currently allowing those workers to get vaccinated. But Cooper said at a news conference Tuesday that he would unveil additional guidance later this week about the timeline for the next phase of vaccinations.

Republicans argue all parents would still be allowed to have their child learn remotely and that schools would have a couple of weeks to ensure safety standards are implemented before they have to reopen.

The North Carolina Association of Educators is calling for teachers and other school employees to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re included in Group 3 with other frontline essential workers.

The state is currently in Group 2, which includes people 65 years and older.

In the meantime, Cooper has called on lawmakers to support a supplemental budget request he proposed last week that includes $468 million in state spending for one-time bonuses.

His plan would offer direct payments of $2,500 to teachers and principals, $2,000 to N.C. Community College and UNC System workers and $1,500 to noncertified school personnel. The checks would be sent in April.

