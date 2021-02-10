Silver alert canceled after Beaufort County man found safe in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A missing Beaufort County man has been found safe in Edgecombe County.

On Feb. 9 at about 8:30 p.m., the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person on Acorn Hill Road in Tarboro. Upon their arrival, officials found Lois Alligood, 83, inside a residence trying to keep warm.

After running information through communications, deputies found a Silver Alert out of Beaufort County for Alligood.

EMS evaluated and cleared Alligood before deputies took him to the sheriff’s office where his family met to take him home.

