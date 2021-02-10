Advertisement

Police: Roanoke Rapids man attempts to steal police body camera after DWI arrest

Reginold Graves
Reginold Graves(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase while allegedly intoxicated, before attempting to steal an officer’s body camera.

On Feb. 9 at about 1:30 p.m., officers attempted to pull over Reginold Graves, 52, after they say he drove his truck through an intersection in a “careless and reckless manner.”

Graves continued to drive, almost rear ending a car before turning into oncoming traffic. Once Graves reached heavy traffic on 10th Street, he pulled off onto the sidewalk. Officers say they smelled alcohol coming from Graves and he was unsteady on his feet, appearing to be intoxicated.

Police found Graves’s license had been revoked following a DWI stop on Jan. 30, and Graves was arrested.

While at the police department, Graves took an officer’s body camera and placed it in his pocket. The officer then noticed his camera was missing and searched Graves.

Graves was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and larceny, before being released to a responsible person in his family.

His court date is set for Mar. 8.

