Raleigh contractor pleads guilty in Hurricane Florence fraud case

Clayton Amidon
Clayton Amidon(Pine Knoll Shores police)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - A Raleigh man has agreed to pay $16,000 in restitution after authorities say he never made repairs on Hurricane Florence damage to beachfront condos after being paid.

Pine Knoll Shores police said Clayton Amidon pled guilty today to nine counts of failure to work after paid.

Police said the 46-year-old contractor entered into contractual agreements with owners at Pine Knoll Townes Condos, but the repair work was never completed after deposits were made.

Amidon made the guilty plea as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case.

