Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand

The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday evening.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency says the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It says it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

