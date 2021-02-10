Pet of the Week: Marsley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Marsley from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Marsley is a 10-month-old, black and white pit bull mix.

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she has spent a majority of her time in a foster home. They say she does great in a home and gets along well with other dogs.

She is super friendly, very playful and active. Volunteers say if you can take her on long walks, out in the yard or play brain games with her, it would be a match made in heaven!

