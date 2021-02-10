Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Marsley

Marsley is a 10-month-old pit bull mix.
Marsley is a 10-month-old pit bull mix.
Marsley is a 10-month-old pit bull mix.(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Marsley from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Marsley is a 10-month-old, black and white pit bull mix.

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she has spent a majority of her time in a foster home. They say she does great in a home and gets along well with other dogs.

She is super friendly, very playful and active. Volunteers say if you can take her on long walks, out in the yard or play brain games with her, it would be a match made in heaven!

To see all of the pets available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene
Sheriff: Woman’s body found in suitcase alongside river
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: North Carolina tops 10,000 deaths & 800,000 cases
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Ballard West is a dorm on College Hill.
ECU finds two COVID-19 clusters at dorms on campus

Latest News

This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Dixie.
Saving Graces: Dixie
The 1.5 year old pit bull mix has been with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina since...
Pet of the Week: Mozart
This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Chase.
Saving Graces: Chase
This week’s pets of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Rex and Roman.
Pets of the Week: Roman and Rex