Pasquotank County deputy is the GOAT, connecting with kids throughout the community

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pasquotank County deputy might just be the GOAT, greatest of all time, in law enforcement while connecting with and taking care of all kinds of kids.

Deputy T.L. Meads has more than a dozen goats, with one of them just one-week-old. Her other kids are out in her community.

Deputy Meads takes the goats out in the Pasquotank County community to connect with kids, children, who are sometimes apprehensive about interacting with law enforcement.

She’s hoping to ease their concerns about law enforcement officers by letting the children interact with her goats and gradually learn more about the deputy’s role in the community.

Deputy Meads said, “Goats can make anybody happy, not just kids. I don’t care what anybody says. If a goat comes up to you and jumps on you like this one is right now, it’s going to make you smile.”

Meads says before the COVID-19 pandemic, she would take the goats to schools, nursing homes, and even parades, teaching some important lessons through each interaction.

“If I can help one child understand that we’re not going to hurt you, we’re good people, and we’re human beings just like everybody else. We just have a job to do, then that’s what makes it worth it,” Deputy Meads said.

