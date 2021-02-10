Onslow County says they’re not getting their fair share of vaccines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Eastern North Carolina is above average in its vaccine rollout. But three Eastern Carolina counties, Onslow, Duplin and Wayne, are falling behind.

Onslow County is the lowest in the state in terms of vaccine administration with just 5% of the population receiving the first dose of the vaccine compared to the state average of about 9%.

“We see that our uptake of first and second doses is lower than some of our surrounding counties,” said Onslow County Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover. “It causes me to question the allocations that we’re receiving.”

Richmond-Hoover claims the state has not been sending the county its fair share. Add that to the county’s significant military background and you get the reason why the county has been lagging behind.

About 45% of people in the county are military, according to Richmond-Hoover. She claims that is skewing the county’s numbers down since only frontline workers and people 65 and older are eligible to get the vaccine.

But, just up the road, Jones County’s numbers appear to be in-line with the state. They have about double the older population compared to Onslow County, and has vaccinated about double of its share of the population.

“It does make our percentages more when we have more 65-year-olds, but less population,” said Jones County Health Director Ann Pike.

Plus, supplies are short, as made clear Tuesday by D.H.H.S. Secretary Mandy Cohen.

“We have allocated vaccine based on county population and then given increases to those counties that see a higher population of those who are over the age of 65 and low income,” said Cohen. “Many people may have to wait, which I understand can be frustrating.”

The state gets about 150,000 doses of the vaccine per week, according to Cohen, but expects that number to slowly increase over the next few weeks. Information from the federal government suggests they may receive about 5% more vaccine doses shortly.

“Vaccine inventory is still one of the limiting factors,” said Richmond-Hoover. “Every vaccine that we have received as a first dose has been given out.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.