North Carolina’s legislative session off to a busy start

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s legislative session is off to a busy start with dozens of new bills being proposed in the NC Senate.

Included in that is a proposal to authorize the Department of Motor Vehicles to utilize a third party to administer road tests.

Right now, state law requires that the DMV itself handle the tests.

The authors of the bill say this would allow quicker testing and easier access to the tests.

Senate Bill 69 also aims to allow those with learner’s permits to drive at any time after three months of the issuance of a permit.

Right now, permit holders may drive only between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. until after 6 months of their permit being issued.

The senate is also reviewing a bill that would appropriate funds to build a food commercialization center in Ayden.

Under the proposal, a total of $2.5 million would be given over the next two fiscal years to provide a grant to the food commercialization center.

That would match the funds for a federal construction grant to provide working capital and equipment for the center.

The senate is also discussing a proposal to appropriate funds to the Carolina Museum of the Marine and Civic Institute in Onslow County.

Under Senate Bill 70, $26 million from the general fund would be used to help build a world-class, high-tech and high-touch museum that honors the legacy of Carolina Marines and Sailors.

The museum will also serve as a multi-purpose venue for public and private events.

All three of these bills are still in the proposal stage.

The bills will now be discussed within certain committees before going up for a vote.

They’ll need to also pass the full State Senate and full State House before moving to Governor Cooper’s desk.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.