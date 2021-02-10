Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Hi-C orange drink

Welcome home Hi-C Orange Lavaburst
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast...
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – McDonald’s is giving irate fans what they want.

The chain announced it’s bringing back orange Hi-C, officially known at Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.

Since then, Hi-C fans have made plenty of noise on social media and Change.org.

It finally worked in a big way with the reinstatement of the fan-favorite.

Mickey D’s has even created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives at a restaurant near you.

The rollout is expected to be completed by June.

