McDonald’s brings back Hi-C orange drink

(CNN) – McDonald’s is giving irate fans what they want.

The chain announced it’s bringing back orange Hi-C, officially known at Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.

Since then, Hi-C fans have made plenty of noise on social media and Change.org.

It finally worked in a big way with the reinstatement of the fan-favorite.

Mickey D’s has even created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives at a restaurant near you.

The rollout is expected to be completed by June.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.