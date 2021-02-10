Local hospital and food truck team up to feed healthcare workers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The pandemic continues to take its toll on everyone, especially front-line health care workers. To give them a break and lift their spirits, CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern enlisted the help of a popular food truck.

On Wednesday, two Crazy Donuts’ food truck owners were hard at work, feeding as many staff members as possible. “We wanted to come out with the hospital and serve as many as we could of their staff today, and give back from our hearts to their hearts because they have worked so hard during this pandemic,” explained Johnny and Debbie Peterson, owners of Two Crazy Donuts.

But the small business owners decided to take their efforts a step further and donate a portion of the money from the hospital’s payment to the CarolinaEast Foundation’s employee fund.

“We couldn’t be more excited about Two Crazy Donuts; we love their community partnership that we have with them, and what a great way to honor our healthcare heroes,” said Amy Willis, the Administrator for the Foundation.

The money donated will support various employee programs like the takeout fund, which provides meals to staff members.

