Limited vaccine supply impacts Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Due to a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, walk-in vaccinations for TRICARE eligible beneficiaries 75 years and older are on hold at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Until more vaccines arrive, NMCCL will only be vaccinating those beneficiaries with previously-scheduled appointments, those receiving their second dose, those preparing to deploy outside the United States and other critical national capabilities, and Department of Defense frontline essential workers.

Vaccines for those who meet this criteria will continue to be given Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at NMCCL’s Building 40.

As of Tuesday, February 16, Building 40 vaccine operations will move to the Wallace Creek Fitness Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Once NMCCL receives more vaccines, the Medical Center will continue to follow the Department of Defense guidelines for distribution of the vaccine.

