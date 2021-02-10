Advertisement

Kinston man killed in dirt bike crash

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston say a man was killed last night when his dirt bike collided with an SUV on a city street.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Lenoir Avenue and East Street around 6:15 p.m.

Police said 27-year-old Dedrick Dail, Jr. was heading west on East Lenoir Avenue when he lost control as it approached a stop sign at East Street. The bike hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee whose driver was not injured.

The dirt bike was not licensed for street-use, according to police.

