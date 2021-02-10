Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Sunshine returns; Cooler temps return

Highs will lift to the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday

Skies will run mostly sunny Wednesday with drier, cooler winds out of the northeast at 7 to 15 mph. Temps will climb from around 40° at sunrise to the mid 50s by mid afternoon.

Thursday & Friday

An area of low pressure will approach from the west on Thursday bringing thickening clouds throughout the day. After a few sunrise coastal showers, rain should stay out of the forecast until after sunset Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon will again run in the mid 50s. Rain will be likely Thursday night through mid morning Friday with most areas receiving about 1/2″ of rainfall. The storm will move out to sea Friday afternoon with lingering clouds, but rain free from midday through Friday night. Colder air will move in on Friday with afternoon highs cresting in the chilly mid 40s.

Saturday & Sunday

Another storm will track just south of the area Saturday, bringing another round of rain with it. Rain will likely move in mid morning Saturday and exit by late evening. Another 1/2″ (give or take) of rain is looking likely for most areas. Temps will stay chilly on Saturday with the highs again only reaching the mid 40s. Valentine’s Day is trending dry with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

