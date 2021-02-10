Governor requests disaster declaration after Tropical Storm Eta flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has submitted a request to President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a major federal disaster declaration to help with recovery after flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta in November.

The Governor is requesting public assistance to help with repairing public infrastructure in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson and Yadkin counties.

The request also includes Hazard Mitigation funding statewide to help with reducing risk and mitigating damage from future storms.

The storm claimed 12 lives and caused more than $20.4 million in damage.

Five individuals were killed at a flooded campground in Hiddenite. One death was reported in Wake County, where a child drowned in a creek. The State Highway Patrol reported six additional fatalities from weather-related collisions in Iredell, Alexander, Rockingham and Person counties.

Numerous water rescues happened during the flooding. The National Weather Service estimated that more than 9 inches of rain fell in Rocky Mount and Harrisburg. Many other areas saw estimated rainfall amounts between 4 and 9 inches.

