Advertisement

Governor requests disaster declaration after Tropical Storm Eta flooding

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has submitted a request to President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a major federal disaster declaration to help with recovery after flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta in November.

The Governor is requesting public assistance to help with repairing public infrastructure in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson and Yadkin counties.

The request also includes Hazard Mitigation funding statewide to help with reducing risk and mitigating damage from future storms.

The storm claimed 12 lives and caused more than $20.4 million in damage.

Five individuals were killed at a flooded campground in Hiddenite. One death was reported in Wake County, where a child drowned in a creek. The State Highway Patrol reported six additional fatalities from weather-related collisions in Iredell, Alexander, Rockingham and Person counties.

Numerous water rescues happened during the flooding. The National Weather Service estimated that more than 9 inches of rain fell in Rocky Mount and Harrisburg. Many other areas saw estimated rainfall amounts between 4 and 9 inches.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill into law
crime scene
Sheriff: Woman’s body found in suitcase alongside river
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Onslow County reports five more deaths
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

New Hanover County health director fired in midst of COVID-19 pandemic
New Hanover County Health Director fired in midst of COVID-19 pandemic
Trust buys land near Richmond to honor Black soldiers
Trust buys Virginia land to honor Black Civil War soldiers
COOPER: Educators & school workers can get vaccine starting February 24th
COOPER: Educators & school workers can get vaccine starting February 24th
COOPER: Educators & school workers can get vaccine starting February 24th
Trent Woods home heavily damaged in fire
Trent Woods home heavily damaged in fire