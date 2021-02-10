Fitness campaign launches in state, schools could win $100,000 gym

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State of North Carolina has been selected as one of four states to participate in the Don’t Quit Fitness Campaign sponsored by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC).

Three elementary or middle schools could win a $100,000 fitness center. Schools have to be nominated, and you can do that online for your school’s chance to win.

Chairman of NFGFC Jake Steinfeld said, “Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease, and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Roy Cooper immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of North Carolina. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue, and all have vowed to do everything possible to help.”

Don’t Quit Fitness Centers are in 36 states and Washington, DC, and this year they adding four more states, including North Carolina, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Organizers say every state’s response has been awesome, and kids are excited about working out and being physically active. According to fitness program statistics, student academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed as a result of the program.

Steinfeld said North Carolina schools now have an opportunity to make similar changes for a lasting impact on kids well into their future.

The program plans on reaching all 50 states in the upcoming years.

“Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding,” according to a press release.

Governor Roy Cooper weighed on the program and said, “Getting kids excited about physical activity early in life will pay huge dividends well into the future.”

