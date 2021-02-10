Fire heavily damages Morehead City home

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured after a fire heavily damaged a home outside of Morehead City last night.

Authorities say they got the first call around 7:15 p.m. on Widgeon Drive, that’s in the Blair Farm subdivision.

It took firefighters from Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, and Broad & Gales Creek over an hour to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from reaching adjacent homes.

Fire Chief Jamie Fulk said the fire started in the garage and spread into the attic.

Fire crews are back out today investigating how the fire began.

