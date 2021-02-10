Advertisement

Film company looking for movie extras in Wilmington

The production company Blumhouse is gearing up to film a new horror movie called Static in Wilmington.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Even though the film industry has taken a hit over the last year, the show must go on and you have a chance to be a part of it.

The production company Blumhouse is gearing up to film a new horror movie called Static in Wilmington.

They are looking for teens between the ages of 11 and 15 to be paid extras. Teens will be paid $64 for every 8 hours of work, plus time and half for every hour after that. If chosen, all actors would need to take a COVID-19 test in Wilmington.

You can apply to be an extra here.

The filming will take place through the end of March.

Blumhouse is known for its films Paranormal Activity, Halloween, Get Out and The Purge.

