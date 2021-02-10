FBI offers $10,000 for information on homemade bombs in Gibsonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public for help in an investigation that involves homemade explosive devices in Gibsonville.

The FBI said in a press release on Tuesday that at least five homemade explosive devices have been found in the town outside of Burlington. The agency said that residents have also reported hearing explosions for the last several months.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who are responsible.

Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of FBI Charlotte, said he hopes the community will help the FBI resolve this “dangerous situation.”

