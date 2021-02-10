Advertisement

FBI offers $10,000 for information on homemade bombs in Gibsonville

FBI
FBI(Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public for help in an investigation that involves homemade explosive devices in Gibsonville.

The FBI said in a press release on Tuesday that at least five homemade explosive devices have been found in the town outside of Burlington. The agency said that residents have also reported hearing explosions for the last several months.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who are responsible.

Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of FBI Charlotte, said he hopes the community will help the FBI resolve this “dangerous situation.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene
Sheriff: Woman’s body found in suitcase alongside river
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Deaths continue to climb as new cases stabilize
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Ballard West is a dorm on College Hill.
ECU finds two COVID-19 clusters at dorms on campus

Latest News

COOPER: Educators & school workers can get vaccine starting February 24th
Firefighters get a handle on a house fire in Trent Woods.
Trent Woods home heavily damaged in fire
WITN Thumbnail
WITN streaming local news at 4 PM today
Clayton Amidon
Raleigh contractor pleads guilty in Hurricane Florence fraud case
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall