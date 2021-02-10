Expectations from local political science professors on the impeachment trial

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial got underway in the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

“It’s very historic, not only is he the first president to be impeached twice, but the very fact that we’re having an impeachment trial after he’s already out of office is truly unprecedented,” said NC State Political Science Professor, Dr. Steven Greene.

Trump is being tried for inciting insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. A week later he was impeached a second time.

Since then, President Biden has taken office, therefore Trump is being tried as a private citizen.

“Like a lot of Americans, I think one of the things I’m missing is huh? Why are we doing this again? I’ve heard all the reasons and I’m still not completely sure I get it,” said ECU Political Science Professor, Jody Baumgartner.

At his first impeachment, Trump became the third president to be impeached, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Trump, Johnson and Clinton were all found not guilty. But this time the situation and stakes are different.

“It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen because for one the stakes are honestly lower, I mean he cannot be removed from office because the voters have already done that,” said Greene.

And the question remains how will the history books write it?

“If we’ve got the one paragraph summary of Donald Trump 50 years from now the fact that this happened this week is definitely going to be part of that,” Greene said.

Will it be a big part or simply a footnote?

“The average person reading about history is going to say, so they held a trial for a president that is already out of office, well I guess that’s interesting then I think they’re going to move on,” Baumgartner said.

