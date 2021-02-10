Advertisement

Expectations from local political science professors on the impeachment trial

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial got underway in the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

“It’s very historic, not only is he the first president to be impeached twice, but the very fact that we’re having an impeachment trial after he’s already out of office is truly unprecedented,” said NC State Political Science Professor, Dr. Steven Greene.

Trump is being tried for inciting insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. A week later he was impeached a second time.

Since then, President Biden has taken office, therefore Trump is being tried as a private citizen.

“Like a lot of Americans, I think one of the things I’m missing is huh? Why are we doing this again? I’ve heard all the reasons and I’m still not completely sure I get it,” said ECU Political Science Professor, Jody Baumgartner.

At his first impeachment, Trump became the third president to be impeached, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Trump, Johnson and Clinton were all found not guilty. But this time the situation and stakes are different.

“It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen because for one the stakes are honestly lower, I mean he cannot be removed from office because the voters have already done that,” said Greene.

And the question remains how will the history books write it?

“If we’ve got the one paragraph summary of Donald Trump 50 years from now the fact that this happened this week is definitely going to be part of that,” Greene said.

Will it be a big part or simply a footnote?

“The average person reading about history is going to say, so they held a trial for a president that is already out of office, well I guess that’s interesting then I think they’re going to move on,” Baumgartner said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene
Sheriff: Woman’s body found in suitcase alongside river
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: North Carolina tops 10,000 deaths & 800,000 cases
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City medevacs mariners to hospital
Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City medevacs two mariners injured in vessel fire
5,000 socks and gloves donated to Pitt County children
5,000 socks and gloves donated to Pitt County children
North Carolina's legislative session off to a busy start
North Carolina's legislative session off to a busy start
ECU finds two COVID-19 clusters at dorms on campus
ECU finds two COVID-19 clusters at dorms on campus
Onslow County says they're not getting their fair share of vaccines
Onslow County says they're not getting their fair share of vaccines