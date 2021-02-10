Advertisement

Efforts continue to vaccinate hospital employees

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Hospitals in North Carolina are still trying to get employees vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the state does not yet know what portion of nearly half a million eligible health care workers have been inoculated. That’s according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospital leaders are encouraging employees to get vaccinated. And they say they’re pleased with the results so far. That’s even though as many as one in four eligible workers remain unvaccinated.

For instance, WakeMed estimates that 70% of nearly 18,000 employees and independent health care workers have received their initial dose.

