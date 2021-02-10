ECU men’s basketball pauses activities, Temple games postponed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina men’s basketball program is temporarily pausing all activities beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10 due to a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.

As a result, the games between East Carolina and Temple, scheduled for Feb. 11 in Philadelphia and Feb. 13 in Greenville have been postponed.

No rescheduling information has been providing as of Wednesday night.

