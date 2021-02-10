Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball pauses activities, Temple games postponed

Games Thursday and Saturday against Temple have been postponed
Temple at ECU Basketball
Temple at ECU Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina men’s basketball program is temporarily pausing all activities beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10 due to a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.

As a result, the games between East Carolina and Temple, scheduled for Feb. 11 in Philadelphia and Feb. 13 in Greenville have been postponed.

No rescheduling information has been providing as of Wednesday night.

