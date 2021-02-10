Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a COVID-19 relief bill in law.

The legislation spells out how North Carolina will spend nearly $95 million in federal aid for the pandemic.

Those with children in K-12 schools who missed a deadline for the state’s “extra credit” grant last year will get another chance to apply.

“This pandemic continues to strain communities across our state, and this investment of federal funds in critical areas will help us defeat COVID-19 and build back a stronger and more resilient North Carolina.”

The bill also includes money for vaccine distribution, rental and utility assistance, and funds for broadband internet expansion.

