Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill into law

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a COVID-19 relief bill in law.

The legislation spells out how North Carolina will spend nearly $95 million in federal aid for the pandemic.

Those with children in K-12 schools who missed a deadline for the state’s “extra credit” grant last year will get another chance to apply.

The bill also includes money for vaccine distribution, rental and utility assistance, and funds for broadband internet expansion.

