COOPER: Educators & school workers can get vaccine starting February 24th

(Liam Collins/WITN)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers and other school workers can get their COVID-19 vaccine starting February 24th.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement this afternoon that the state was moving gradually into Group 3 of the vaccination plan.

The group includes those who work in childcare or pre-K through 12 schools who have to work in-person. That would include people like school bus drivers, maintenance staff, and custodians.

The state says because vaccine supply is limited, and that frontline essential workers is so large, that they will gradually move into Group 3.

Cooper said more essential workers will be allowed to get their shot starting on March 10th.

As of today, the state has given out nearly 1.5 million doses.

